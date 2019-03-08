Vivo Y91i with Halo FullView display officially launched: Price starts at Rs 7,990 News oi-Vivek Vivo Y91i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC

Vivo India has launched yet another smartphone in India with a halo display. The Vivo Y91i is the latest Vivo smartphone, which comes with the water-drop notch or the helo display technology. Here is everything you need to know.

Just like Vivo V11 Pro, the Vivo Y91i a gradient design (back panel) which looks premium. The entire smartphone is made using polycarbonate or plastic.

Vivo Y91i price and availability

The Vivo Y91i will be available in India in two storage variants. The base variant comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage for Rs 7,990, whereas the high-end variant comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage for Rs 8,490. The device will be available across the country from the 8th of March.

As of now, there is no information on the online availability of the Vivo Y91i. Considering the price difference, we would recommend users to go with the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant.

Vivo V91i specifications

The Vivo Y91i comes with a 6.22-inch halo display with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The screen has a small water-drop or a dewdrop notch cut out at the top.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core chipset powers the Vivo Y91i with 2 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

On to the optics, the Vivo Y91i has a dual primary camera setup with a 13 MP main shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The main camera offers a plethora of camera features like beauty mode, portrait mode, panorama, and more.

The device comes with a big 4030 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS skin on top.

Considering the pricing, the Vivo Y91i compete against the recently launched Redmi Note 7 and the Realme 3. At the given pricing, the Vivo Y91i is definitely one of the best smartphones in the market, which offers a lot of features.