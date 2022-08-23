Vivo Y02s With Refreshed Design, Higher RAM Than Y01 Goes Official; Coming To India Soon News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has expanded its range of the Y series of smartphones by launching the Vivo Y02s in the Philippines. The phone has arrived as the successor to the Vivo Y01 that's already available in the Indian market. The new Vivo Y02s has a slightly different design than its predecessor, apart from the upgrades in the RAM department as compared to the Indian counterpart.

Vivo Y02s Offers Refreshed Design, Higher RAM Than Its Predecessor

The Vivo Y02s offers a slightly refreshed design than its predecessor. While the front of the new device is the same as the previous version with a waterdrop notch above the screen, the rear of the Y02s is different. The camera lens of the device is slightly bigger than its predecessor. While the Vivo Y01's body is slightly rounded, the Vivo Y02s' design is squarer. It's worth mentioning that the rear of the new device doesn't attract any fingerprints.

Vivo Y02s Other Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y02s comes with the same display as its predecessor. It has a 6.51-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the phone offers the same MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with slightly higher 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. In the software department, there's Funtouch OS 12 that's based on Android 12.

The Vivo Y02s comes with an 8MP primary camera at the rear, which is paired with an LED flash unit. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 5MP snapper. The camera app of the device is loaded with features like Face Beauty and Time Lapse. The connectivity options are regular including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C port, and GPS. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

The Budget Vivo Y02s Is Coming To India Soon

The Vivo Y02s has been priced at PHP 6,499 in the Philippines, which roughly translates to Rs. 9,240 in the Indian currency. The device will be available in Black and Vibrant Blue color models. The pricing of the handset is quite similar to the Vivo Y01. Multiple reports have indicated that the company is planning to launch the budget Vivo Y02s in India very soon. We will bring you more updates soon, so stay tuned.

