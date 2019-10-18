Vivo Y11 Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has extended its Y series with two new smartphones - the Y19 and the Y11 in Vietnam. While the former is announced and yet to be launched; the latter has gone official. The Vivo Y19 comes with the triple rear camera setup, while the Y11 is equipped with a dual-camera module. Let's have a look at the details:

Vivo Y19 Key Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y19 is announced with an FHD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch and an FHD+ resolution.

While the company has confirmed the triple rear camera setup, it has not disclosed the sensors. It would be interesting to see if the device is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor or less than that.

The company has revealed a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration of the Y19, but hasn't revealed the processor. However, looking at the configuration, we can expect a mid-range chipset.

It remains to be seen if Vivo opts for a MediaTek or Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone is confirmed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y11 Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35-inch LCD display that has an HD+ resolution. This variant also has a 'V' notch for the selfie camera. This is an entry segment smartphone which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

It will ship with Android Pie OS topped with a FunTouch OS 9.1 UI. For optics, it uses a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 'V' notch upfront houses an 8MP camera for selfies.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Keeping the processor ticking is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. As for the pricing, the device costs VND 2,990,000 (Rs. 9,186 approx) and is going up for sale starting October 22nd in Vietnam. Its Indian pricing and availability is unknown, but we will keep you posted on the same.

image

Best Mobiles in India