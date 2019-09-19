ENGLISH

    Best Snapdragon 855 Smartphones In India Right Now

    By
    |

    The list that we have shared comes with some smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Though some smartphones are arriving with an advanced Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, users can still have the best multitasking experience with the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Best Snapdragon 855 Smartphones To Buy In India
     

    Based on 7nm architecture, the 855 SoC offers higher energy efficiency and performance compared to the 10nm process of snapdragon 845. It offers 45% improved CPU and 20% upgraded graphics performance, making your gaming and other multitasking smoother. It is also the first chipset to utilize 802.11ay Wi-Fi standards, which offers up to 10Gbps download speeds.

    The Snapdragon 855 processor uses less power compared to the other flagship chipsets. And, it comes with a 4th Generation Qualcomm AI engine, which is capable of computing up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 TOPs).

    OnePlus 7

    OnePlus 7

    MRP: Rs. 32,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 48,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Redmi K20 Pro
     

    Redmi K20 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Asus Z6

    Asus Z6

    MRP: Rs. 31,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display
    • 2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
    • 5-Magnet Stereo Speaker
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Black Shark 2

    Black Shark 2

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

