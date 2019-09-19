Best Snapdragon 855 Smartphones In India Right Now

Based on 7nm architecture, the 855 SoC offers higher energy efficiency and performance compared to the 10nm process of snapdragon 845. It offers 45% improved CPU and 20% upgraded graphics performance, making your gaming and other multitasking smoother. It is also the first chipset to utilize 802.11ay Wi-Fi standards, which offers up to 10Gbps download speeds.

The Snapdragon 855 processor uses less power compared to the other flagship chipsets. And, it comes with a 4th Generation Qualcomm AI engine, which is capable of computing up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 TOPs).

OnePlus 7

MRP: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 48,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Redmi K20 Pro

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Z6

MRP: Rs. 31,999

Key Specs

6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display

2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

5-Magnet Stereo Speaker

5000mAh Battery

Lenovo Z6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Black Shark 2

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

