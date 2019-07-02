Vivo Y12 With Updated Specifications Available Via Offline Stores News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Last month, Vivo launched a new affordable smartphone- Y12 for the Indian market. Now, the company has introduced a new configuration of the device in the country. The company has priced the 3GB Ram variant of the Vivo V12 at Rs. 11,990. The old model with 4GB+32GB storage is retailing for Rs. 12,490 in India.

What's New?

The new Vivo Y12 3GB RAM is available in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue color options. The device will be selling through offline stores as of now and the online availability is yet to be announced. We will update you with the online availability of the device.

Vivo Y12 is an entry-segment smartphone which sports a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:3:9. There is a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera.

The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek 2.0GHZ Helio P22 SoC clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The smartphone ships with an Android Pie firmware topped with Funtouch OS 9.0 UI. The triple-camera setup at the rear consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor with an 8MP lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Up front, there is a 16MP camera with f/18 aperture. The camera app offers features like HDR, Panorama, Time-Lapse, Portrait Mode, and others. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Our Thoughts About The Vivo Y12 Smartphone:

Vivo is one of those brands which is known for consistent launch of affordable smartphones. The company has a wide range of budget smartphones to offer to the masses.

The Vivo Y12 is another budget smartphone by the company that offers some modern set of features such as gradient design, a waterdrop notch display, a triple-rear camera setup and others.

Moreover, the sub Rs. 13,000 price tag makes it one of the most affordable smartphones to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup. These trending features for a budget price point makes the Vivo Y12 a good option to consider.

