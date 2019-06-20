Vivo Y12 Enters Indian Smartphone Market With Triple Camera Setup For Rs. 12,490 News oi-Vivek

Vivo has launched a new triple camera smartphone, the Vivo Y12 in India, which is one of the most interesting offerings, especially under Rs. 13,000 price tag in the Indian smartphone market. Along with the triple rear-camera setup, the smartphone also offers a lot of value-added features like a gradient design, water-drop notch, and more.

The Vivo Y12 is a great entry-level smartphone with futuristic specifications, and the design of the back panel is definitely inspired by the Vivo V15. The smartphone has a glass-like build, which is actually made out of polycarbonate, and at the front, the smartphone offers an all-screen display with a tiny water-drop notch cutout.

Vivo Y12 Specifications

The Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720p) display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Vivo Y12 is one of the first smartphones from the company to offer a triple rear-camera, especially under Rs. 13,000 price tag. The smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone offers dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE support. Additionally, the device does support dual channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port and the device does feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo Y12 runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS 9.0 skin on top, which offers iOS like customizations.

Vivo Y12 Price And Availability

The Vivo Y12 retails in India for Rs. 12,490 and as of now, there is no information on the availability of the Vivo Y12 in India, and there is no information on the device (if it is online or offline exclusive) and the device will be available in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue color.

What Do We Think About The Vivo Y12

Without a doubt, the Vivo Y12 does offer some of the trending features like a triple camera setup, a modern notch display, and a 5000 mAh battery, which can last up to 2 days (based on other phones with 5000 mAh battery) with moderate usage. However, using a 720p display on a smartphone that costs more than Rs. 12,000 might give an edge to the competition, and the Vivo Y13 will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India