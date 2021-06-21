Vivo Y12A With Snapdragon 439 Chipset Launched; What Makes It Different From Vivo Y12S? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has expanded its smartphone offering with the addition of the Vivo Y12A smartphone. The device has been announced in Thailand and comes as a rebranded version of the Vivo Y12S that was previously launched in India. Of course, there are several upgrades on the Vivo Y12A, including the Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Vivo Y12A Price, Availability

Vivo Y12A is currently limited to the Thai market where is it is available in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The smartphone is priced at THB 4,499 (around Rs. 10,570) and can be purchased on all Vivo shops and dealers, as well as Lazada online retailer. The international availability and shipping are still under wraps, including its arrival in India.

Vivo Y12A Features

The Vivo Y12A flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The smartphone packs a typical design as seen on most devices in this segment. The new Vivo smartphone includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens.

Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch in the front. Going under the hood, the Vivo Y12A draws power from the Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Also, the Vivo phone includes a 5,000 mAh battery that claims to last up to 16.3 hours even with HD movie playback.

The Vivo Y12A runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS custom skin on top. It includes the usual connectivity options like a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y12A Vs Vivo Y12S: What's Different?

As mentioned, the Vivo Y12A comes as a rebranded Y12S smartphone. To note, the key difference between the smartphones is the chip under the hood. While the Vivo Y12S is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the new Vivo Y12A gets it from the Snapdragon 439 SoC. A similar dual-camera setup and a 5,000 mah battery can be seen on both devices. It's uncertain if the new Vivo Y12A will make it to the Indian market, considering its identical Y12S is already available here.

