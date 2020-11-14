ENGLISH

    Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Goes Official: Price, Features

    Vivo has announced a new affordable phone called the Vivo Y12s. The price of the handset has been set at HK$ 1,098 which roughly translates to Rs. 10,555. The Vivo Y12s comes in two colors namely Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. As of now, the phone is available for purchase in some Asian markets including Hong Kong and Vietnam. Take a look at the features of the Vivo Y12s.

    Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Goes Official

     

    Vivo Y12s: Features

    The Vivo Y12s comes with an IPS LCD display which measures 6.51 inches. The screen offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio P35 chipset handles the processing under the hood of the Vivo Y12s. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

    Running FunTouch OS 11 based Android 10 OS, the Vivo Y12s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging technology. For imaging, the handset is equipped with a vertical camera module that offers a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP shooter at the front. Further, the phone comes with a side-positioned fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature as well.

    In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y12s measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and weighs 191 grams. Lastly, the connectivity options include on the phone the dual SIM support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

    Vivo Y12s In India

    At the moment, there is no word regarding India's availability. If the Vivo Y12s launches in the Indian market or other markets, the phone will ship under the budget segment. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y51 (2020) has received BIS certification, suggesting an imminent India launch.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
