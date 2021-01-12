Just In
Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched In India For Rs. 9,990
Vivo Y51A has recently gone official in the country. Today, the company has added a new entry-level smartphone to the Y-series called the Vivo Y12s. The new device phone is a watered-down version of the Vivo Y12 which went official last year. However, the Vivo Y12s comes with a larger display and a different chipset. Other features of the Vivo Y12s include a huge 5,000 mAh battery, dual-rear lens setup, and much more.
Vivo Y12s Price In India
The Vivo Y12s comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and all offline stores in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue color options. The launch offers include a zero down payment scheme on Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, and more.
Vivo Y12s Specifications
The Vivo Y12s offers a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.
The device runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the camera department, the Vivo Y12s has a dual-rear lens setup with a combination of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture.
For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Besides, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure. Lastly, the phone measures 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41mm in dimensions and weighs 191 grams.
