Vivo Y15s With Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Features, Price, Availability

Vivo Y series has been quite popular in India for its affordable price tag and premium features. Vivo has been aggressively pushing the Y series in India and we have just received a new launch under the same banner. The new Vivo Y15s has arrived in India after debuting in Singapore last year.

Vivo Y15s Features

The Vivo Y15s flaunts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The display supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and packs a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Speaking of the camera, the Vivo Y15s features an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling that includes an f/2.0 lens.

At the rear, the Vivo Y15s packs a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter that packs an f/2.2 lens. There's also a 2MP macro camera at the rear paired with an LED flash to complete the camera setup.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y15s draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The memory on the smartphone can be expanded via a microSD card. Also, the new Vivo Y smartphone runs Android 11 Go Edition with the FunTouch OS 11.1 custom skin on top.

The Vivo Y15s includes a 5,000 mah battery paired with standard 10W charging support, just as we generally see in this segment. It comes with the usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port. Plus, sensors like accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are also onboard.

Vivo Y15s Price, Availability In India

To note, the company released a Vivo Y15S smartphone back in 2015. The new Vivo Y15s comes as the trimmed-down variant of the Vivo Y15 that was launched in 2021. To note, the newly launched Vivo Y15s arrives in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,990 as part of the launch offer.

Once the offer expires, the Vivo Y15s will be up for sale for Rs. 13,990. Interested buyers can get the phone in Mystic Blue and Wave Green color options at the Vivo India store as well as other leading retailers in the country.

