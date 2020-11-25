Vivo Y1s Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Tie Up With Jio Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo smartphones cover a wide budget range to suit all needs. The latest one to add to the list is the Vivo Y1s, which was launched in Cambodia back in August. The phone is finally making its way to the Indian market with a budget price tag, which was leaked ahead of the official announcement.

Vivo Y1s Price Leaked

Looking at the features the Vivo Y1s offers, it was pre-determined that it would fall in the budget segment. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo Y1s will ship for around Rs. 8,000 in India. The phone is rumored to hit the Indian market in December and will begin shipping soon after.

The tipster has also provided another insight about the additional benefits of purchasing the Vivo Y1s. The report notes that Vivo is partnering with Jio for the upcoming budget phone. If the buyer chooses to lock-in their Vivo Y1s with the Jio network, they get to explore more benefits. For instance, customers might get 10 percent benefits up to Rs. 799 discount with the Jio offer.

Exclusive: Vivo will launch its Vivo Y1s smartphone in December. Price would be around 8k. Plus, Vivo will partner with Jio for the Y1s and the potential buyer will get a choice to lock-in their device with the Jio network to enjoy some special benefits.#Vivo #VivoY1s pic.twitter.com/UTpwgDoiDz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 24, 2020

Vivo Y1s Features

Since the Vivo Y1s has already debuted in other markets, its specifications and features are well-known. The phone flaunts a 6.22-inch Halo Full View screen with an HD+ resolution that also includes NEG T2X-1 screen protection and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone includes a single 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y1s draws power from the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB default storage, which scope for further expansion via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 with the FunTouch OS custom skin on top. There is also a 4,030 mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Vivo Y1s Launch: Should You Buy?

The Vivo Y1s ups the competition in the budget segment that's dominated by devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, and even Samsung. If the report is indeed true, Vivo has a good chance of securing buyers with the new tie-up with Jio. Reports also suggest the upcoming smartphone will be available in Olive Black and Aurora Blue colors in India.

