Vivo Y1s To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features

Vivo seems to be launching its latest budget-centric phone Vivo Y1s soon in India. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed this information. MySmartPrice has reported via retail sources that the Vivo Y1s will soon arrive in the country. To recall, the Vivo Y1s was originally launched back in August in Cambodia. So, we already know the specifications of the Vivo Y1s.

Vivo Y1s: Features

Starting with the display, the Vivo Y1s comes with a 6.22-inch Halo Full View display which offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Besides, the panel also features a layer of NEG T2X-1 glass.

Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. One can expand the storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out-of-the-box and it is backed by a 4,030 mAh battery which supports reverse wired charging.

For imaging, the handset offers a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Furthermore, the smartphone measures 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28 mm dimensions and weighs 161g.

Vivo Y1s Expected Price In India And Competition

The Vivo Y1s is launched for $109 which roughly translates to Rs. 8,100. So, we can expect the price in India will be somewhere around Rs. 10,000. The handset comes in Olive Black and Aurora Blue shades.

According to the report, the latest entry-level handset will compete against the Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Oppo A1k. Comparing the features with these smartphones, the Vivo Y1s has a bigger battery than both Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Oppo A1k. However, the Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a dual-rear lens while the Vivo Y1s features a single rear camera.

