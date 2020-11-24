Just In
- 6 min ago Former Intel Engineer Explains Why Apple Ditched Intel And Switched To ARM
-
- 20 min ago Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Support For 24 Hours Video Calling With Up To 300 Users
- 1 hr ago Oppo A15 Gets Up To Rs. 1,000 Discount: Should You Buy?
- 2 hrs ago Motorola ‘Nio' Could Be Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
Don't Miss
- Sports India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Virat Kohli does not set tone before leaving, says Michael Clarke
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar And Others!
- Finance Complete Normalization In Vehicle Finance Sector Expected
- News Farm laws protest: Centre calls Punjab farmers for 2nd round of talks on December 3
- Automobiles The Valley Run 2020 Schedule Announced: Time To Burn Some Rubber
- Lifestyle Karishma Tanna In Ethnic Suit And Crop Top-Skirt, Which Printed Ensemble Of Hers Did You Like More?
- Education KCET Counselling 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Schedule Released
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India This Winter
Vivo Y1s To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features
Vivo seems to be launching its latest budget-centric phone Vivo Y1s soon in India. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed this information. MySmartPrice has reported via retail sources that the Vivo Y1s will soon arrive in the country. To recall, the Vivo Y1s was originally launched back in August in Cambodia. So, we already know the specifications of the Vivo Y1s.
Vivo Y1s: Features
Starting with the display, the Vivo Y1s comes with a 6.22-inch Halo Full View display which offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Besides, the panel also features a layer of NEG T2X-1 glass.
Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. One can expand the storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out-of-the-box and it is backed by a 4,030 mAh battery which supports reverse wired charging.
For imaging, the handset offers a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Furthermore, the smartphone measures 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28 mm dimensions and weighs 161g.
Vivo Y1s Expected Price In India And Competition
The Vivo Y1s is launched for $109 which roughly translates to Rs. 8,100. So, we can expect the price in India will be somewhere around Rs. 10,000. The handset comes in Olive Black and Aurora Blue shades.
According to the report, the latest entry-level handset will compete against the Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Oppo A1k. Comparing the features with these smartphones, the Vivo Y1s has a bigger battery than both Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Oppo A1k. However, the Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a dual-rear lens while the Vivo Y1s features a single rear camera.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
27,470
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200