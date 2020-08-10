Vivo Y1s Backed By MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Announced: What Does It Offer?

ENGLISH

    Vivo has launched multiple smartphones this year and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. The company has now launched another new smartphone in its affordable 'Y' series. Called the Vivo Y1s, the device has been packed with an entry segment MediaTek Helio P35 processor. What else it offers in terms of hardware and software features? Let's find out:

    Vivo Y1s Backed By MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Announced

     

    What Are The Features Offered By Vivo Y1s?

    The Vivo Y1s is announced with an IPS LCD panel measuring 6.22-inches. It delivers an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera. Speaking of the optics, the device features a single camera with a 13MP primary sensor at the rear.

    The handset packs a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling inside the waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Vivo Y1s uses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The device is launched in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It also has expandable storage support.

    In terms of software, the device will boot on Android 10 OS with Funtouch OS 10.5 user interface. The device has been launched with a 4,500 mAh battery. Since this is an entry-level smartphone, there is no fast charging support.

    How Much The Vivo Y1s Is Priced At?

    The Vivo Y1s has been announced in Cambodia and is yet to hit the shelves in other markets including India. It is launched at a price tag of $109 which is somewhere around Rs. 8,175 in Indian currency. The handset has been launched in two different color options which include Aurora Blue and Olive Black shades.

    Vivo has been proactively refreshing its budget and mid-range smartphone series and has already announced a bunch of devices. The Vivo Y1s has some entry-level hardware which will get the basic tasks like web surfing, imaging, and calling, etc.

