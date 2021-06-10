Vivo Y1s, Y12s Prices Hiked By Rs. 500; Y1s Gets New 3GB RAM Model News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has increased the price of the Y1s and the Y12s smartphones in the country. Besides, the company has also announced a 3GB RAM variant for the Vivo Y1s. The price hike is expected for both online and offline outlets. However, the Vivo Y12s is listed on Flipkart with its previous price tag.

Vivo Y1s, Y12s New Price Details

Both models have received a price hike of Rs. 500. So, the Vivo Y1s will now cost Rs. 8,490 instead of Rs. Rs 7,990 for the 2GB + 32GB model. On the other hand, the Vivo Y12s was selling for Rs. 9,990 and will now be available at Rs. 10,490. Moreover, the new 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model of the Vivo Y1s price has been set at Rs. 9,490.

Vivo Y1s, Y12s: Features

Both Vivo Y1s and the Y12s were launched as budget offerings from Vivo. They come with the same MediaTek Helio P35 processor which is an entry-level chipset and capable of handling normal tasks such as internet browsing, Facebook, and so on. Besides, both phones support additional storage expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot.

Upfront, the Vivo Y1s has a 6.22-inch LCD panel with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, while the Vivo Y12s offers a slightly larger 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display. Also, the Vivo Y12s packs a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Vivo Y1s has a 4,030 mAh battery. However, both do not support fast charging.

The camera department on the Vivo Y12s is handled by a 13MP dual camera and an 8MP selfie sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo Y1s has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front sensor. For connectivity, both models get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Still Worth Buying?

All in all, both handsets offer decent features for their pricing. However, there are so many brands that are offering advanced features in the same price tag. For instance, the Galaxy F12, Redmi Note 10, and the Infinix Note will be better choices over these Vivo handsets.

