Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i Specifications Leaked: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo Y20 series soon including the Vivo Y20 and the Y20i. Now, the specifications of both handsets have been revealed via a marketing poster tweeted by a tipster. Previously, a Vivo smartphone appeared on the Indonesian certification and Geekbench website with model number V2027. The certifications listing revealed the handsets might pack the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The marketing material list surfaced on Twitter by tipster Mukul Sharma, sharing the color options, RAM variants, and more. However, there is no information regarding the price and launch date.

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i Details

As per the listing, both handsets will come with identical features except for the color, RAM variants, and charging speed. In terms of display design, both smartphones will pack a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. Both handsets will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Vivo Y20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM, while the Vivo Y20i is likely to offer in 3GB of RAM. On the software front, both phones will run on the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 operating system. The Vivo Y20 will get its fuel from 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Vivo Y20i will pack the same 5,000 mAh battery with support for Normal Charging.

Both handsets are listed with two color options. The Vivo Y20 is likely to offer in obsidian Black and Dawn White color, whereas the Vivo Y20i might come in Dawn White with Nebula Blue.

Speaking of optics, the two phones are expected to get a triple rear camera setup. The camera module will include a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and videos, the handsets are said to come with an 8MP front shooter. However, it is better to take the features as a hint until the official information comes.

Best Mobiles in India