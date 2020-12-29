Vivo Y20A (V2034) Gets Indonesia Telecom Certification; Moniker Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone for its Y-series which is expected to be a mid-range device. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Indonesian Telecom certification website by MySmartPrice, which has confirmed the moniker Vivo Y20A. In addition, the device also appeared on TDKN certification.

Now, the phone with model number Vivo V2034 has received certification, suggesting an imminent launch. However, the listing has not shared any key details of the handset apart from the moniker. We can expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

What We Think

Going by the report, if the Vivo Y20A will be a mid-range phone then we can expect a high refresh rate display, mid-range gaming-centric processor, and so on. However, we will suggest you take this as a hint until the company reveals anything.

Apart from the Vivo Y20A, the company has another handset in development under the Y series called the Vivo Y31. The features of the handset were recently spotted on the Google Play Console listing. The Vivo Y31 is tipped to feature a waterdrop notch LCD display. The handset will also likely run Android 11 and is listed to come with 4GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the company is all set to launch the flagship Vivo X60 series today (December 29) in China. The series is likely to include the standard Vivo X60 and the Pro model. The recently leaked live images of the Vivo X60 series revealed to feature a punch-hole display with an AMOLED panel.

Besides, it is also rumored to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, the Vivo X60 is expected to come with a triple-rear lens, while the Pro model might offer a quad-rear lens setup. Both phones from the series are said to feature ZEISS branded cameras.

