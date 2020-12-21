Just In
Vivo Y31 Key Specifications Listed At Google Play Console; Might Hit The Shelves Soon
Vivo had recently introduced the Y30 Standard Edition budget smartphone in China. It seems that the company is already gearing up to bring the successor of the Y30. The Vivo Y31 is the suggested device which has been spotted online at one of the popular websites. The features and design of the handset have been tipped by the Google Play Console website. Previously, this smartphone cleared multiple certifications including BIS indicating an imminent India launch.
Vivo Y31 Specifications Leaked Via Google Play Console
The Vivo Y31 front image shared on the Google Play Console confirms a waterdrop notch. The smartphone has the power and volume key on the right spine. The left panel also has one key, however, its functionality is currently unknown. Now, moving to the specifications, the handset is listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This new mid-range processor has been used on the Redmi 9 Power which debuted recently in the Indian market.
Other features tipped by the Google Play Console website include Android 11 OS and 4GB RAM configuration. There is a probability that this smartphone could launch with the new Origin OS interface. The listing also reveals an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The panel type could be LCD.
Currently, the camera specifications and battery details are at large. However, going by the above spec-sheet, it seems that the company will be making some noticeable upgrades to this model compared to its predecessor. We can expect it to come with fast charging supported battery and multiple camera sensors (up to four).
Vivo seems to be getting its game up with the 'Y' series. The company has been proactive with new launches in this series and is working on a few more. With the consistency of the leaks increasing, we can expect this Vivo Y31 to make a debut anytime soon.
