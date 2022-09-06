Vivo Y22 With Helio G85, 90Hz Display Launched; Features, Price, Availability In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been steadily expanding its Y-lineup of smartphones. The latest device to hit the market is the Vivo Y22, which has debuted in Indonesia. The new Vivo mobile comes with the Helio G85 processor, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and other rich features. The Vivo Y22 India launch, price, and availability details are still under wraps.

Vivo Y22 Features: What's New In This 4G Phone

The new Vivo Y22 flaunts a 6.55-inch IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The display offers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo has included a polycarbonate rear panel with curved corners and a slightly thick chin.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the memory further via a microSD card. Plus, the Vivo Y22 supports virtual RAM expansion up to 2GB.

At the rear, the Vivo Y22 packs a dual-camera setup housed in a rectangular module. It includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. There's an 8MP front camera housed in the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y22 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support, which seems to be the basic setup in most 4G smartphones. The new Vivo phone includes the usual connectivity and sensors like a USB type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 11 with the FunTouch custom skin on top.

Vivo Y22 Price, Availability

As mentioned earlier, the new Vivo Y22 is available in Indonesia. The new Vivo phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB priced at IDR 2,399,000 (around Rs. 12,900). The Vivo Y22 is also available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB model, but its pricing hasn't been revealed yet. Buyers can choose from Starlit Blue, Metaverse Green, and Summer Cyan colors.

Vivo Y22 In India

The Vivo Y22 India launch is also around the corner as retailer Mahesh Telecom has shared a poster of the upcoming phone. Most of the specifications seem to be the same, including the colors. The leaked poster suggests that Vivo Y22 buyers can get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on select banks. Official announcements are also expected soon.

