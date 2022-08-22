Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680, 18W Fast Charging Launched: India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been steadily expanding its product offerings. Indian market recently received the new Vivo V25 Pro premium smartphone. Now, the brand is expanding its Y series with the new Vivo Y22s that recently debuted in Vietnam. The Vivo Y22s is an affordable smartphone with strong features like the Snapdragon 680 SoC, HD+ display, 18W fast charging, and much more.

Vivo Y22s Features: What's New

The Vivo Y22s flaunts a 6.55-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. Vivo has offered a 20:1:19 aspect ratio, 530 nits of peak brightness, and a 70 percent NTSC color gamut.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y22s is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. Vivo has also included a microSD card slot for further memory expansion but seems to skip virtual RAM expansion. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y22s packs a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It also includes a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Users also get Android 12 OS with the FunTouch custom skin on top.

The Vivo Y22s comes with the usual connectivity options like dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also includes the speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo Y22s Price

The Vivo Y22s has debuted in Vietnam and will likely make its way to other Asian markets, including India. The new Vivo Y22s price is VND 5,990,000 (around Rs. 20,499). Buyers can choose the new Vivo phone in Dark Blue and Yellow Green.

Vivo Y22s In India

Vivo has been steadily expanding its product offering. However, it has many troubles brewing in the country as it's been alleged money laundering after the ED raided 44 locations. The new Vivo V25 Pro was one of the latest smartphones launched in the country. The new Vivo Y22s could arrive soon with an attractive price tag of less than Rs. 20,000.

