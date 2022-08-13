Vivo Y22 Spotted On Geekbench; Coming To India As A Budget Offering? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo is all set to launch a handful of new devices including the Vivo Y35 and the Y22s, apart from the Vivo V25 and the Vivo V25e in the near future. In addition, the Chinese company will also be introducing another Y series offering called the Vivo Y22. Ahead of an official announcement, the alleged Vivo Y22 has been spotted on the Geekbench.

Vivo Y22's Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Vivo Y22 will be arriving as a budget offering in global markets including India. The phone has been benchmarked with the model number Vivo V2207, which in previous rumors was associated with the Vivo Y22. The handset has managed to achieve a single-core score of 339 and a multi-core score of 1,220 on the Geekbench 5.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Vivo Y22 will be arriving with Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which will be paired with the ARM Mali-G52 graphics processing unit. The SoC will provide an octa-core chipset with six cores that will be clocked at 1.8GHz and two cores with a clock speed of 2GHz. The listing also suggests 4GB of RAM for one of the variants of the Vivo Y22.

Vivo Y22 Will Have 6.44-Inch LCD Screen, 5,000 mAh Battery

Previous leaks have indicated that the Vivo Y22 will be arriving with a 6.44-inch LCD display that will offer HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. The device will be having a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. The phone is expected to come with a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There's no word regarding the rear camera features of the Vivo Y22 at the moment. However, the rumor mill indicates that the device will have an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling purposes. The handset will offer 4G LTE, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and A-GPS for connectivity. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support will keep the whole package running.

We can expect the company to reveal more details regarding the Vivo Y22 in the coming days. The device could be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. So stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.

