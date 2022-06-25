List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nowadays, there are several smartphones that come with high-capacity RAM. Even some mid-range devices also offer 12GB RAM, priced under Rs. 35,000. If you are looking for a Vivo smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM, you are at the right place.

Here, we have listed some of the Vivo smartphones with a whopping 12GB of RAM. The list includes Vivo X80 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and many more. Let's take a look at best-selling Vivo smartphones that come with up to 12GB of RAM in India.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh battery Vivo V23 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 43,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Vivo X80 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X70 Pro 12GB RAM Price: Rs. 46,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,450 mAh battery Vivo X60 256GB Price: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display

3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS

USB Type-C

4,300 mAh Battery

