List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
Nowadays, there are several smartphones that come with high-capacity RAM. Even some mid-range devices also offer 12GB RAM, priced under Rs. 35,000. If you are looking for a Vivo smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM, you are at the right place.
Here, we have listed some of the Vivo smartphones with a whopping 12GB of RAM. The list includes Vivo X80 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and many more. Let's take a look at best-selling Vivo smartphones that come with up to 12GB of RAM in India.
Vivo X80 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
Vivo V23 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 43,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
Vivo X80 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo X70 Pro 12GB RAM
Price: Rs. 46,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,450 mAh battery
Vivo X60 256GB
Price: Rs. 39,990
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- GPS/GLONASS
- USB Type-C
- 4,300 mAh Battery
