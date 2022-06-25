ENGLISH

    List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

    Nowadays, there are several smartphones that come with high-capacity RAM. Even some mid-range devices also offer 12GB RAM, priced under Rs. 35,000. If you are looking for a Vivo smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM, you are at the right place.

     
    Here, we have listed some of the Vivo smartphones with a whopping 12GB of RAM. The list includes Vivo X80 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and many more. Let's take a look at best-selling Vivo smartphones that come with up to 12GB of RAM in India.

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
    • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh battery
    Vivo V23 5G 256GB
     

    Price: Rs. 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 43,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio
    • 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
    Vivo X80 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 54,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
    • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Vivo X70 Pro 12GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 46,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,450 mAh battery
    Vivo X60 256GB

    Price: Rs. 39,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • GPS/GLONASS
    • USB Type-C
    • 4,300 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
