Vivo Y30, Y50 India Launch Imminent; Likely To Start At Rs. 15,000

Vivo is ready to bring two new 'Y' series smartphones in India. The company is gearing up for the Vivo Y50 and the Vivo Y30 launch in the country. While the former was announced in the international market back in April this year, the latter went official back in May this year. In addition to the arrival of both smartphones, their pricing details are also tipped online.

Vivo Y50 And Vivo Y30 India Launch And Availability

The Vivo Y30 has been earlier tipped to launch in June this year in India. The Vivo Y50 is also expected to debut on the same day, cites a report via 91Mobiles. However, no specific date has been announced for the same. Additionally, the report also sheds light on the pricing of the Y50 and the Y30.

As per the report, the Vivo Y50 will be launched with a price label of Rs. 17,990 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Vivo Y30 is said to launch with approx Rs. 15,000 tag. It could be the cost of the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Vivo Y30, Y50 Specifications

Starting with the Vivo Y30, the device comes with a 6.47-inch HD+ Ultra-O display with an HD+ resolution. It sports a quad-rear camera module packed with a 13MP primary lens combined with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device uses an 8MP camera up front for selfies and video calls. The device draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and runs on Android 10 OS. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

The Vivo Y50 packs better hardware than the Y30. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Ultra-O display. It also has a quad-camera setup which consists of the same sensors as the Y30. The handset draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

