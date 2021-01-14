Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Cheapest 5G Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has been consistent with budget smartphone launches; specifically in its 'Y' series last year. This year as well the company is expected to bring different models in this lineup. In the latest development, the company has announced the Y31s as its new budget offering. The device has gone official in China and is amongst the cheapest 5G smartphone by Vivo.

Vivo Y31s Hardware And Software

The Vivo Y31s uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor as the brain of operations. The chipset comes with 5G network support and is clubbed with Adreno 619 GPU. The unit will come pre-installed with the new Android 11 OS and will have the Fun Touch OS 10.5 interface. Speaking of the configurations, the device is announced with 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

Upfront, the Vivo Y31s flaunts a 6.58-inch display which has a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel will support 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution and offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch that packs an 8MP sensor with anf/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats. The primary camera setup at the rear has two lenses including a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

Besides the 5G network support, the Vivo Y31s offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit which takes charge over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is equipped with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y31s Price And Availability

The base model of the Vivo Y31s will be selling at CNY 1,498 (approx Rs. 16,926). The 6GB RAM model will be retailing at CNY 1,698 (approx Rs. 19,188). The device will be available in red, silver, and grey. The handset will go up on sale starting January 15 in China. The company has not announced its plan to launch the Y31s in India and other markets, but can soon share some details.

