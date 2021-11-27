Vivo Y32 With Triple Cameras, Waterdrop Display Spotted; Rebranded Vivo Y33s? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been gradually expanding its smartphone offering under the Vivo V series, Y series, and so on. We've been hearing about the new Vivo V23e, Vivo Y74s, Vivo Y76, and other smartphones. The latest one spotted is the alleged Vivo Y32 smartphone that has appeared on the TENAA certification site.

Vivo Y32 Spotted

Joining the Vivo Y series is the alleged Vivo Y32. Reports suggest the smartphone with the model number V2158A was spotted on the TENAA certification listing. Interestingly, the upcoming Vivo Y32 bears a similar design to the Vivo Y33s that was launched last month. What's more, the company hiked the price of Vivo Y33s by Rs. 1,000 in India.

If the upcoming Vivo Y32 is similar to the Vivo Y33s, we can expect it to be another affordable smartphone with a few tweaks in performance and design. For one, the TENAA listing reveals a similar waterdrop notch display and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Apart from this, the TENAA listing doesn't reveal much about the alleged Vivo Y32.

Luckily, the same smartphone was also spotted on the Chinese 3C certification site. Here, the upcoming Vivo Y32 was spotted with an 18W fast charging support. However, the battery details of the new Vivo phone weren't disclosed at the listing. Instead, the listing confirms the Vivo Y32 will be a 4G-only phone with a budget price tag.

Vivo Y32 Launch: What To Expect?

From the looks of it, the upcoming Vivo Y32 could bear many similarities with the Vivo Y33s. Most of the design elements seem to be similar. In this scenario, we can expect a similar FHD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The notch could house a similar 16MP camera or lesser, depending on the price tag.

One can also see a triple-camera setup at the rear on the Vivo Y32. The rumor mill suggests the cameras include a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP supporting sensors. The Vivo Y33s was powered by the Helio G80 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

The chipset specifications of the Vivo Y32 are still under wraps, but reports claim it will be an affordable processor, just like the Vivo Y33s. We can also expect a similar 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. We'll know more in the coming days.

