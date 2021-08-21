Vivo Y33s India Launch Slated For August 23; Price, Online Availability Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo was recently tipped to launch two new 'Y' series smartphones dubbed Vivo Y33s and the Y21 in India. Both devices are the next affordable option by the Chinese brand. The Vivi Y21 has already been announced in India. Now, the online availability of the Y33s has also been confirmed ahead of the launch.

When Is Vivo Y33s India Launch?

The Vivo Y33s India launch is scheduled for August 23. A report via 91Mobile reveals this information. The Amazon listing of the handset was also live which in addition to confirming the online availability also revealed the pricing and one of the color options.

As per the Vivo Y33s Amazon listing (now removed), the device will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. As for the pricing, the Vivo Y33s will carry a price tag of Rs. 17,990 in India. The color option revealed by the Amazon listing is Midday Dream.

The company is expected to launch other color options as well. Vivo is yet to announce the Y33s' official launch date for the Indian market. But, this development seems valid as of now and we might see the company silently adding this new mid-ranger to the shelves.

Vivo Y33s: Features We Know

The Vivo Y33s' features were tipped recently alongside the Vivo Y21. The company is said to fit the unit with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 20:9. The panel will feature a waterdrop notch which is confirmed by Amazon's listing.

There will be a 16MP camera packed inside this notch for selfies and video calls. The Vivo Y33s is also rumoured to offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor that will have an f/1.8 aperture.

There will be a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for macro and bokeh shots. If the reports are to be believed, the Vivo Y33s will be a standard 4G smartphone powered with the Helio G80 processor.

This might be a deal-breaker for some considering 5G smartphones are the trend in the Rs, 15,000- Rs. 20,000 price category. The device is already confirmed to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There will be an additional microSD card support and also 4GB virtual RAM support. A 5,000 mAh battery will drive the unit aided by 18W fast charging.

