Vivo Y21 With Android 11, Dual Cameras Goes Official; Features, Price In India
Vivo has announced several Y-series handsets lately. Now, the brand has launched the Vivo Y21 in the country. The handset runs the entry-level MediaTek P35 chip, the same processor that powers the newly launched Galaxy A03s. Other features of the Vivo Y21 include a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 11 OS, and much more.
Vivo Y21: What Does Offer?
Starting with the camera, the Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera system at the rear panel consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera sensor placed into a waterdrop notch.
The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Upfront, the device sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Moreover, the Vivo Y21 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
Vivo Y21: Where To Buy?
The Vivo Y21 price has been set in India at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue color options and will be available for purchase via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other leading offline stores.
As part of launch offers you can avail of 5 percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first-time transaction), and no-cost EMI options.
Worth Buying?
The Vivo Y21 costs a bit expensive compared to its offering. One can easily find the same features on an entry-level device. In this price range, buyers can get a 5G-enabled device along with a powerful processor, higher refresh rate, and better camera features.
