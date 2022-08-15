Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Charging Goes Official; Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo Y35 4G smartphone has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Ahead of the launch, some of the phone's key specifications and images were already leaked recently. Now, the company has officially introduced the Vivo Y35 4G in Malaysia and Indonesia. The handset has arrived as a mid-range offering with 44W fast charging support and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y35 Design, Display Specifications & Features

The Vivo Y35 4G comes with an attractive splashproof design. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera above the screen. At the rear, the device is equipped with a large square camera module, which houses three primary sensors and the multi-LED flash unit. The black variant of the device has an attractive pattern at the rear.

The fingerprint sensor of the Vivo Y35 is placed on the right side below the power button. Talking about the screen, the smartphone has a 6.58-inch LCD display, which provides a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080. The handset also has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 550 nits and a 96 percent NTSC color gamut.

Vivo Y35 Sports Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP Triple Rear Cameras

At the helm, the Vivo Y35 4G houses the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. The chipset is equipped with the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage. The handset also supports 8GB of virtual RAM expansion feature. Software-wise, it boots Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box that's based on Android 12.

The Vivo Y35 4G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera featuring an aperture of f/1.8. The main snapper is accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth shooter, providing an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The 5G smartphone is fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging technology to fuel it up quickly.

Vivo Y35 Coming To India Soon?

The Vivo Y35 will be launching in the Indian market very soon. The phone was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests an imminent launch in the country. In Malaysia, the device is available for around Rs. 19,700 and we expect it to be offered in the same price range in the Indian market, once it launches here. The color variants will include Agate Black and Dawn Gold.

Best Mobiles in India