Vivo Y3s With 5,000mAh Goes Official; Features, Price

Vivo Y3s has been launched as the newest member of the Y-series. The phone makes its debut as a rebadged version of the Vivo V17. The latest handset offers a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

The price of the handset has been set at CNY 1,198, which translates to Rs. 13,249. The smartphone is already up from pre-order in China and will go on sale starting October 26. The handset will be sold in Sea Breeze, Dark Blue, and Purple color options.

Vivo Y3s Features

The Vivo Y3s runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 on top of it. The handset packs a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and 89.04 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with PowerVR IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB RAM.

In the imaging department, the handset features a dual-camera setup accompanied by a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y3s packs 128GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and the connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-USB port. The dimensions of the Vivo Y3s are 159.4 x 76.7 x 8.92mm and it weighs 190.5 grams.

Looking at the features, it can be said Vivo could have offered more advanced features on the Vivo Y3s. Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed the India launch of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G for November. Besides, the Vivo V20 SE is also expected to arrive along with the V20 Pro. Besides, the Vivo V20 SE is also expected to arrive along with the V20 Pro. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date.

