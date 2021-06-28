Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM Variant Launched In India; Features, Price, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y51A was launched earlier this year in a single 8GB RAM variant. Now, Vivo has introduced a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the Vivo Y51A in India. The new variant is slightly cheaper compared to the high-end model. Moreover, the features include the SD662 SoC, Android 11 OS, and much more.

Vivo Y51A 6GB Variant Price And Availability In India

The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option of the Vivo Y51A has been set in India at Rs. 16,990 and it is already up for grabs on Vivo's official site. It can be purchased in the same Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony color options as the existing 8GB model. Launch offers include cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, a no-cost EMI option for up to one year, and so on.

Vivo Y51A Features

The Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with a 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. There is also a waterdrop-style notch for the 16MP front-facing camera. Besides, the phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear that houses a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11 with custom UI FunTouchOS 11 on top of it. Other aspects include 1TB expandable storage options, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5.0GHz), GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Vivo Y51A: Worth Buying?

Vivo Y51A is a mid-range device from the brand that offers all useful features including a capable processor, Android 11 OS, quad camera, and so on. It can also beat some other mid-range devices in the same price range. However, the lack of 5G connectivity and a high refresh rate are drawbacks for the handset. As smartphones like the Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are offering these features at the same price range.

