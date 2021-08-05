Vivo Y53s Launch Could Take Place On August 9; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this week, the price of the Vivo Y53s was revealed online. Now, the launch date of Vivo's upcoming Y-series handset has been tipped for August 9. The Vivo Y53s is available in both 4G and 5G variants in the international market. However, the Indian market will get the only 4G model. Besides, the phone is said to come in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow color options in the country.

Vivo Y53s To Launch On August 9

The latest info comes to light via Moneycontrol. As per the report, Vivo will announce the Vivo Y53s on August 9 in India. However, Vivo has not shared any word regarding the launch of the Vivo Y53s yet. Alongside, the report has also revealed some features of the Vivo Y53s. Let's dive into details.

Vivo Y53s Features In India

Going by the latest report, the Vivo Y53s will feature a triple rear camera system with a 64MP main lens. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with 18W fast charging support. Further, the handset is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Besides, the device will also support 3GB virtual RAM.

Additionally, a previous report revealed that the Vivo Y53s would be launched with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 128GB onboard storage of the phone can also be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone will ship with Android 11-based FunTouch OS and the main sensor will be assisted by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Other aspects will include a 16MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and standard connectivity options such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y53s Expected Price In India

The Vivo Y53s is said to come in India at Rs. 22,990 (Rs. 19,490 MOP) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. If this turns out to be true, the missing 5G connectivity and higher refresh rate can be drawbacks for the Vivo Y53s. As we can easily get a powerful mid-range device at this price range.

