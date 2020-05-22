Vivo Y70s Official Teaser Gives Sneak Peek Into Design And Hardware News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is ready to bring two new smartphones in its Y series called the Y30 and the Y70s. The specifications of both smartphones have been leaked multiple times online. The latter recently visited Geekbench where some of its features were tipped including the Android 10 OS firmware. Now, the company has teased some of its features including design and hardware elements. Details are as follows:

Vivo has shared the official teaser of Y70s via a post on Weibo. As per the teaser, the device will sport a punch-hole display panel which will be positioned on the top-left corner. It can be seen sporting a triple-lens rear camera setup which is placed inside a vertical rectangular module. Also, it features a gradient panel.

It seems that the device will follow the current trend of the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner will be placed alongside the volume rockers on the side panel. The name of the shades hasn't been disclosed, but as per the teaser image at least three color options, ie.e, pink, black, and blue can be expected.

Vivo Y70s Leaked Hardware And Software Features

The Vivo Y70s is said to be equipped with the Samsung's Exynos 880 5G processor. The chipset could be clubbed with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB RAM. It is expected to arrive with 128GB storage capacity and also support an external microSD card.

The device is likely to come pre-installed with the Android 10 OS which could be wrapped around a custom Fun Touch OS. Also, a 4,500 mAh battery is expected to power the unit which will be backed by 18W fast charging support. With the official teasers started appearing online, its launch could be imminent. But, the company is yet to make an official announcement.

Looking at its key specifications, it seems to be well equipped to handle all multitasks at hand with ease. It's only the camera hardware whose details are still at large. However, Vivo has been using some good camera hardware even on its mid-range offerings. This one shouldn't be an exception. We might see some more details on its hardware surfacing online in the coming days.

via

Best Mobiles in India