ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y70s 5G With Exynos 880 5G Chipset Spotted On Geekbench; Launch Imminent

    By
    |

    Vivo has been ramping up its smartphone production and even opened its manufacturing units in India. A new Vivo smartphone with model number V2002A was earlier spotted on the Geekbench platform and has revealed a couple of key aspects of the smartphone. The smartphone is believed to be the Vivo Y70s 5G, likely to launch soon.

    Vivo Y70s 5G With Exynos 880 5G Chipset Spotted On Geekbench

     

    Vivo Y70s 5G On Geekbench

    The Vivo smartphone spotted on Geekbench has revealed that this could be the world's first smartphone powered by the Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset. The leak comes from a Chinese tipster who took to Weibo to reveal the Geekbench listing. The score on Geekbench was 641 in the single-core test and 1814 in the multi-core test.

    Various reports reveal that the Vivo Y70s 5G would be powered by an underclocked version of the Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset. The chipset is said to be an octa-core processor featuring two cores of Cortex-A77 clocking at 2.0GHz and six cores of Cortex-A55 CPU working at 1.79GHz. It comes with a Mali-G76 GPU, which could handle a couple of mobile games.

    Vivo Y70s 5G Features Expected

    Earlier, the Chinese brand teased the Vivo Y70s 5G smartphone with a couple of posters, which further suggest that the launch date could be nearing. Plus, the poster reveals a couple of specs and features of the upcoming smartphone.

    We now know that the Vivo Y70s 5G will ship in gradient color variants of pink and blue. The poster further reveals how the smartphone would look in front, which packs a punch-hole screen, providing a bezel-less display. Further, there's a fingerprint sensor on the side, which hints at an LCD panel on the Vivo Y70s 5G.

    Plus, there's a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter placed vertically at the rear along with an LED flash. Some of the other details reported include a 4,500 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support (spotted on Chinese 3C certification site). The Vivo Y70s is also said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

     

    Presently, the exact launch date of the Vivo Y70s 5G is unknown. Considering the company has been teasing with posters, the launch could be imminent.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones vivo exynos
    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X