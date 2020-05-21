Vivo Y70s 5G With Exynos 880 5G Chipset Spotted On Geekbench; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been ramping up its smartphone production and even opened its manufacturing units in India. A new Vivo smartphone with model number V2002A was earlier spotted on the Geekbench platform and has revealed a couple of key aspects of the smartphone. The smartphone is believed to be the Vivo Y70s 5G, likely to launch soon.

Vivo Y70s 5G On Geekbench

The Vivo smartphone spotted on Geekbench has revealed that this could be the world's first smartphone powered by the Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset. The leak comes from a Chinese tipster who took to Weibo to reveal the Geekbench listing. The score on Geekbench was 641 in the single-core test and 1814 in the multi-core test.

Various reports reveal that the Vivo Y70s 5G would be powered by an underclocked version of the Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset. The chipset is said to be an octa-core processor featuring two cores of Cortex-A77 clocking at 2.0GHz and six cores of Cortex-A55 CPU working at 1.79GHz. It comes with a Mali-G76 GPU, which could handle a couple of mobile games.

Vivo Y70s 5G Features Expected

Earlier, the Chinese brand teased the Vivo Y70s 5G smartphone with a couple of posters, which further suggest that the launch date could be nearing. Plus, the poster reveals a couple of specs and features of the upcoming smartphone.

We now know that the Vivo Y70s 5G will ship in gradient color variants of pink and blue. The poster further reveals how the smartphone would look in front, which packs a punch-hole screen, providing a bezel-less display. Further, there's a fingerprint sensor on the side, which hints at an LCD panel on the Vivo Y70s 5G.

Plus, there's a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter placed vertically at the rear along with an LED flash. Some of the other details reported include a 4,500 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support (spotted on Chinese 3C certification site). The Vivo Y70s is also said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Presently, the exact launch date of the Vivo Y70s 5G is unknown. Considering the company has been teasing with posters, the launch could be imminent.

