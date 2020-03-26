Just In
Vivo S6 5G Geekbench Listing Confirms Samsung Exynos 980 Chipset
Vivo S6 5G specifications are already doing rounds on the internet ahead of its launch. However, there was still no confirmation about the processor it would feature. Now, a Geekbench listing has confirmed that the Vivo S6 5G would feature the Samsung Exynos 980 chipset with a base frequency of 1.79GHz under the hood.
Vivo S6 5G Processor Revealed
The Geekbench listing confirms that the Vivo S6 5G would be the third smartphone from Vivo to pack a Samsung chipset. Earlier, the Vivo X30 Pro and the Vivo X30 smartphones launched in December 2019 also featured a Samsung chipset. The Samsung Exynos 980 on the Vivo S6 5G gives us a better idea of what features to expect.
Going into the other details, the Vivo S6 5G smartphone will likely come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will likely ship in two variants 6GB and 8GB variants with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Vivo S6 5G will likely ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Camera details speculated so far include a 32MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. There's likely a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. Reports note that the other camera lens includes 8MP, 2MP, and a 2MP setup. The Vivo S6 5G is also expected to pack a 4,390mAh battery with likely 18W fast charge support.
Vivo S6 5G With Samsung Exynos 980
The Samsung Exynos 980 is one of the ideal processors for mid-range smartphones. It is generally compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which also delivers similar performance capabilities.
As a comparison, the Vivo Z6 5G that was launched a few weeks ago packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, the Samsung Exynos 980 outscored the SD 765G chipset. While both the chipsets scored 1,800 on the multi-core test of the benchmarking platform, the Snapdragon 765G scored around only 400-500 points in the single-core test. The Samsung Exynos 980 scored close to 600 points in the single-core test.
