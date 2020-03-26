Vivo S6 5G Geekbench Listing Confirms Samsung Exynos 980 Chipset News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo S6 5G specifications are already doing rounds on the internet ahead of its launch. However, there was still no confirmation about the processor it would feature. Now, a Geekbench listing has confirmed that the Vivo S6 5G would feature the Samsung Exynos 980 chipset with a base frequency of 1.79GHz under the hood.

Vivo S6 5G Processor Revealed

The Geekbench listing confirms that the Vivo S6 5G would be the third smartphone from Vivo to pack a Samsung chipset. Earlier, the Vivo X30 Pro and the Vivo X30 smartphones launched in December 2019 also featured a Samsung chipset. The Samsung Exynos 980 on the Vivo S6 5G gives us a better idea of what features to expect.

Going into the other details, the Vivo S6 5G smartphone will likely come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will likely ship in two variants 6GB and 8GB variants with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Vivo S6 5G will likely ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera details speculated so far include a 32MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. There's likely a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. Reports note that the other camera lens includes 8MP, 2MP, and a 2MP setup. The Vivo S6 5G is also expected to pack a 4,390mAh battery with likely 18W fast charge support.

Vivo S6 5G With Samsung Exynos 980

The Samsung Exynos 980 is one of the ideal processors for mid-range smartphones. It is generally compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which also delivers similar performance capabilities.

As a comparison, the Vivo Z6 5G that was launched a few weeks ago packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, the Samsung Exynos 980 outscored the SD 765G chipset. While both the chipsets scored 1,800 on the multi-core test of the benchmarking platform, the Snapdragon 765G scored around only 400-500 points in the single-core test. The Samsung Exynos 980 scored close to 600 points in the single-core test.

Best Mobiles in India