Vivo To Launch S6 5G Smartphone On March 31

After announcing the launch date of the V19, Vivo has confirmed that it is launching the S6 5G smartphone on March 31. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared this information via its account on Weibo. The company has also announced that it will be a 5G smartphone.

The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon or the MediaTek processor. Besides, the smartphone is expected to come with a sleek body and 5G dual-band connectivity. It includes both NSA and SA. It will run Android 10 operating software.

Currently, there is no information about the specification. But, it is likely to be the successor of the Vivo S5, which was launched in China in 2019. The Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch display along with 2400 x 1080 resolutions. It is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of in-house storage. The Vivo S5 is powered with the 4,010 mAh battery.

To recall, Vivo launched the Z6 smartphone with the 765G 5G processor and 44W ultra-fast charging support. In addition, the smartphone comes with a 5G dual-band connectivity and 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 operating software.

The smartphone comes in three color options, 5000 mAh battery, and PC-grade liquid cooling feature. It features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. On the imaging front, the Vivo Z6 supports 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP lens for macro, and 2MP sensor for depth mapping. On the front, you'll get a 16MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is priced at Yuan 2,198 (close to Rs 22,500), whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is available at Yuan 2,598 ( close to Rs 27,000). There is no information when this device will be available in India.

