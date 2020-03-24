Vivo S6 5G TEENA Listing Reveals Thin, Lightweight Design News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo S6 5G smartphone is set to launch on March 31 in China. A couple of days ago, a Vivo smartphone with the model number Vivo V1962BA was approved by the 3C authority of China. A TEENA listing of the Vivo V1962BA along with its network variant with model number Vivo V1962A has surfaced now.

Vivo S6 5G On TEENA Listing

With the initial approval of the 3C authority in China, the Vivo V1962BA was speculated to be the upcoming Vivo S6 5G smartphone. It had also revealed that the smartphone would feature an 18W fast charging support. The TEENA listing has given us more details about the upcoming smartphone.

According to the V1962A/BA TENAA listing, the Vivo S6 5G smartphone measures 161.16 x 74.66 x 8.68mm and it weighs 181 grams. The Chinese company had already announced that it was working on a lightweight and thin design.

The TEENA listing further notes that the Vivo S6 5G would feature a waterdrop notch screen instead of the earlier speculated dual punch-hole display. Furthermore, the new smartphone is said to pack a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The TEENA listing for the Vivo S6 5G smartphone also tells us the camera specifications, where there's a 32MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. It packs a quad-camera setup in an Oreo module with a 48MP primary shooter. Other cameras include 8MP + 2MP + 2MP along with an LED flash placed below.

Vivo S6 5G Features

Coming to the software aspect, it's believed that the Vivo S6 5G would run Android 10 paired with the latest FunTouch OS 10, preinstalled in the device. Vivo will be launching the new smartphone in two variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM options coupled with an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB. Vivo will likely provide a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Presently, it's still unknown if the upcoming Vivo S6 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon or a MediaTek processor under the hood. As the name suggests, it's a 5G-ready smartphone that clocks at 2.2GHz. The listing further reveals a 4,390mAh battery to power the device. The smartphone is set to launch on March 31.

Best Mobiles in India