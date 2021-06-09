Vivo Y73 Renders Show Design In Full Glory; Price Revealed Ahead Of June 10 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is gearing up to add another mid-range device called the Vivo Y73. The India launch of the upcoming Vivo smartphone is scheduled for June 10. Besides, the key features and design have also been teased multiple times by the company.

Now, the latest development by 91mobiles (via Ishan Agarwal) has revealed new renders and price of the phone ahead of the official announcement. Let's dive into details.

Vivo Y73 Design

The handset will come with a waterdrop notch at the front to house the selfie camera. The volume and power buttons are seen on the right edge, while the SIM tray will be on the left side. The phone will support a USB Type-C port which will be placed at the bottom along with a speaker grille, and primary microphone.

Moreover, the Vivo Y73 will get triple cameras placed into a square module along with an LED flash. The rear panel will have a glossy finish and the branding logo will be at the bottom corner of the rear panel. Further, the phone shows in Purple color; however, we expect to get more color variants.

Vivo Y73: Features

As per the recent report, the Vivo Y73 will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Besides, the phone is also said to come with 3GB of virtual RAM.

Moreover, the Vivo Y73 will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support that claims to charge the phone from zero to 64 percent in just 30 minutes.

Other aspects will include 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP front-facing camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, it will get 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS for connectivity.

Vivo Y73 Expected Price In India

As per the report, the Vivo Y73 will cost in India at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It seems the 8GB version is the high-end model and there is no info on whether the phone will get another variant. So, if any variant is there, it will obviously cost ​slightly cheaper.

Vivo Y73 In India

The Vivo Y73 India launch will take place on June 10 at 12 pm (noon). However, it is unclear if the brand will host an event for the launch or if it will simply be listed online. Talking about the competition, the unique design, powerful mid-range processor, and fast charging could make it the best in this segment.

If the aforementioned price turns out to be true, the Vivo Y73 will be overpriced in terms of its offerings. As the recently launched iQOO Z3 5G has better features compared to the Vivo Y73.

