Vivo Y73 With Triple Cameras India Launch Teased; Design And Other Features Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After a lot of rumors and speculations, Vivo has finally confirmed the existence of the upcoming Vivo Y73 smartphone. The detailed features and the launch timeline of the smartphone recently revealed via a report. Now, the brand has shared a teaser, showing the rear panel design of the smartphone.

Vivo Y73 India Launch Officially Teased

Vivo India Director, Nipun Marya, took to his Twitter handle to share the image. However, he did not mention the exact launch date of the device. Going by the teaser image, the phone will have triple cameras placed into a square-shaped module. Further, the design looks quite similar to the Vivo V21 5G model. Besides, the branding name is placed at the bottom corner of the rear panel.

Vivo Y73 Expected Features

As of now, the company has not shared any key features of the phone. However, a recent report revealed the detailed specification of the Vivo Y73. Going by this, the Vivo Y73 will ship with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support. There will be a water-drop notch at the top of the screen for a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo Y73 is said to run the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion. Further, the phone is expected to come with 3GB extended RAM. The triple-camera setup on the Vivo Y72 could offer a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor.

The device will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology that claims to charge the phone from zero to 64 percent in just 30 minutes. Moreover, the Vivo Y73 will run Android 11 OS and have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the phone will include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Lastly, it will measure 161.24 x 74.37 x 7.36mm and weighs 170 grams.

Vivo Y73: Can Beat Other Mid-range Phones?

If the above-mentioned features turn out to be true, the Vivo Y73 is expected to compete against the Realme 8 and the upcoming Infinix Note 10 series smartphones which have the same processor. However, there is no word on whether the upcoming Vivo Y73 will support a high refresh rate.

As brands like Realme and Samsung are now offering 90Hz display for their adorable smartphones. Besides, the lack of 5G connectivity can also be a drawback for the device. As far as launch is concerned, the previous report suggested that the Vivo Y73 will arrive by this month in the country. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India