Vivo Y74s 5G With Dimensity 810 Chip, Dual Cameras Launched; Can It Take On Competition?

Vivo has been expanding its smartphone offering with premium devices under the X series. At the same time, mid-range smartphones have also gotten an upgrade from the company. The latest one is the Vivo Y74s that is currently available in China and is on its way to entering other Asian markets.

Vivo Y74s Features

On the surface, the Vivo Y74s bears a similar design to the Vivo Y76s that was recently launched in China. However, there are a few distinct features that make the Vivo Y74s stand out from the crowd. The smartphone flaunts a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution. The display supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo Y74s features a dual-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. The supporting lens includes a 2MP shooter. Additionally, Vivo has included an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. Also, the phone measures 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.

Vivo Y74s Specifications

Under the hood, the Vivo Y74s draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 OS with the OriginOS custom skin on top.

The new Vivo Y74s features a 4,100 mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. It includes the usual connectivity options including dual-SIM support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Vivo Y74s Price, Availability

The Vivo Y74s is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB model, priced at CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 26,800). The phone can be bought in Galaxy Blue and Starry Night Black color options on the Vivo China website. Presently, it's unclear when the Vivo Y74s will arrive in other markets, including India.

Looking at its price tag, the Vivo Y74s is up against several 5G mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M52, Realme GT Neo, and so on. That said, the Vivo Y74s price in India could be different and ship at a cheaper price to take on the competition.

