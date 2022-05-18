Vivo Y75 4G With 44MP Selfie Camera Launching In India Soon: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo Y75 4G is all set to be launched in India very soon. The company has shared a teaser for the phone on Twitter, which has revealed the handset's design. The brand has collaborated with the Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to promote the latest Y series offering. Additionally, the Vivo Y75 4G's specs have also leaked on the interwebs.

Vivo Y75 4G Specs, Features We Know So Far

Vivo hasn't yet officially revealed the features of the Y75 4G at the moment. However, the brand did reveal that the handset will be offered in two attractive color variants - Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. Notably, the smartphone's complete specifications were already leaked on Twitter by the gadget tipster Paras Guglani via a teaser image.

As per the leak, the Vivo Y75 4G will be featuring a slim 7.36mm waistline and tip the scale at 172 grams. The device will have a large square camera module on the back, which will house three cameras and the dual-LED flash unit. The smartphone will be featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and boot Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 11.

The Vivo Y75 4G is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. Powering the device will be the octa-core MediaTek G96 gaming-centric chipset. The SoC will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to a massive 1TB. The 12nm chipset-based processor will also be paired with the Mali-G57 GPU to provide a smooth gaming experience.

For shutterbugs, the Vivo Y75 will be fitted with a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone will also have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP super macro lens snapper. There will be an impressive 44MP selfie camera with Super Night Selfie mode and AI Extreme Night mode. The 4G-only smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

Vivo Y75 4G Price In India, Launch Date

The rumor mill suggests that the Vivo Y75 4G will be launched in India on May 22. The smartphone is expected to be available under Rs. 20,000 price bracket in the country. The 5G-enabled variant of the Vivo Y75 4G is currently retailing in the country for Rs. 21,990 in Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colors.

Vivo X80 Series Flagships Go Official In India: Price, Availability

In related news, Vivo today launched its latest X series flagship smartphones called the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro in India. The Vivo X80's base variant is priced at Rs. 54,999, while the X80 Pro will be available in a single model for Rs. 79,999. The new phones are available to pre-order on the brand's e-store, Flipkart, and via offline retail stores. They will be going on sale from May 25.

