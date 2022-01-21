Vivo Y75 5G With Android 12, Dimensity 700 Tipped To Launch In January In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo Y21e and the Vivo Y33T under its Y-series in the country. Now, the brand is all set to launch another Y-series device dubbed Vivo Y75 in India. The smartphone has already received BIS certification. Also, the India launch timeline and a few key specs of the upcoming Vivo Y75 were recently tipped online. Now, the latest info has brought more details about the Vivo Y75 5G to the light. Let's dive into details.

Vivo Y75 5G Expected India Launch Timeline

The Vivo Y75 5G is said to launch by end of January. The previous report also suggested that Vivo could launch the device on January 26. However, Vivo has not revealed any info regarding this. So, it will be better to wait for the official confirmation.

Vivo Y75 5G Features We Know So Far

The latest info by 91mobiles has revealed that the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G will come with a stylish and premium design. It will also support virtual RAM technology. The phone is also tipped to ship with 8GB of RAM along with an additional 4GB virtual RAM option via the Memory Fusion 2.0. The publication has also mentioned that actor Sara Ali Khan will be the brand ambassador for the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G.

Going by the previous info, the smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which will be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. The phone is also expected to run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. Further, the device might pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. For imaging, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens.

The other details like display features, front camera, and storage options are still unknown at this moment. We will keep updating you if any further info comes to our notice.

Vivo Y75 5G: What We Think

Looking at the aforementioned features, we expect the smartphone will come under Rs. 15,000 segment which will compete with other 5G-enabled smartphones like the Redmi Note 11T and the Realme 8. The latter also runs the Dimensity 700 processor.

Vivo Y21A With MediaTek Helio P22 Launched In India

Besides, Vivo has today launched the Vivo Y21A smartphone in India. A new report suggests the Vivo Y21A has been silently listed on the official site. In terms of features, the phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and has a 13MP dual rear camera system.

Upfront, the phone features an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Other features of the Vivo Y21A include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support, Android 11 OS, virtual RAM technology, and so on. The pricing details of the phone are yet to be revealed. However, the features of the Vivo Y21A make us believe that it might be available at around Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India