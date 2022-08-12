Vivo Has Launched New Smartphone With Dimensity 810 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has taken the wraps off another smartphone in the Y series in its home market. The talk is about the Vivo Y77e 5G, which has been launched with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a waterdrop notch, and a Dimensity 810 chipset. Let's take a look at the various aspects of the smartphone from here.

Vivo Y77e 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y77e 5G has been launched with Android 12 topped with OriginOS. The device is fitted with a 6.58-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor.

In terms of hardware, the Vivo Y77e 5G makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage.

For imaging, the Vivo smartphone flaunts a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There are imaging aspects, including super HDR, slow-motion, multiplayer portrait, live photo, panorama, and super night mode.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo Y77e 5G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Other aspects of the Vivo device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support and a 5000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support that is touted to deliver up to 25 days of standby on a single charge.

Vivo Y77e 5G Price And Variants

The Vivo Y77e 5G has been launched in three storage configurations in China. The mid-variant comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs. 20,000). As of now, Vivo has not revealed the prices of the other two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Besides, the smartphone comes in the color options such as Crystal Powder, Crystal Black, and Summer Listening (Sea). Currently, there is no official word on the availability of this new smartphone in India.

