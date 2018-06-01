Vivo Y83 with a 6.22-inch 19:9 aspect ratio display officially launched in India

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in the India smartphone space with an interesting set of features at an attractive price. The Vivo Y83 is one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a FullView display offering an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The Vivo Y83 will be available in India from the 31st of May and will be available exclusively on offline stores. The smartphone was recently launched in China for 1498 Yuan, which is a bit more than the Indian pricing (Rs 14,990). At this price point, this smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Honor 7x.

Design:

In terms of design and aesthetics, the smartphone resembles the Vivo V9 except for a thing. The Vivo V9 has a dual camera and the Vivo Y83 has a single camera. Additionally, the smartphone does not have a physical fingerprint scanner or an in-screen fingerprint scanner, instead, it has an AI-powered Face Unlock feature, and according to Vivo, the Face Unlock is based on chipset-level AI features and claimed to work even in extreme low light conditions.

Vivo Y83 Specifications:

The Vivo Y83 flaunts a 6.22-inch display (HD+ 1520 x 710px) with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch on the top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset coupled with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB via a micro SD card. The smartphone also boasts a custom Vivo JOVI AI Assistant.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera with an F/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock. The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for dual LTE/VoLte. The device runs on a 3260 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with micro USB port for charging and data syncing. In terms of OS, the device gets Android 8.1 Oreo with custom FunTouch OS 4.0 UI on the top.

Conclusion:

The smartphone has a great processor, display, and an amazing design. However, the phone has a 720p display, no fingerprint sensor, which bring down the value of this smartphone by a huge margin. The USP for this smartphone is the design, which has a notch which gives this smartphone a premium look with a higher screen to body ratio.