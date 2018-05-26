Vivo Y83 running on the Helio P22 SoC officially launched

MediaTek recently launched a new mid-tier smartphone chipset, the MediaTek Helio P22, and now Vivo has officially launched the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the Vivo Y83 smartphone in China. The Vivo Y83 keeps up with the current Vivo standards in terms of design and aesthetics and looks like a premium smartphone.

The smartphone comes in Aurora White, Polar Black and Red color options with a price tag of 1498 Yuan (Rs 15,000). The smartphone is already available on Vivo's official website and the retails package also contains a complementary silicon case and wired earphones.

In terms of design and aesthetics, the smartphone resembles the Vivo V9 except for a thing. The Vivo V9 has a dual camera and the Vivo Y83 has a single camera. Additionally, the smartphone does not have a physical fingerprint scanner or an in-screen fingerprint scanner, instead, it has an AI powered Face Unlock feature, and according to Vivo, the Face Unlock is based on chipset level AI features and claimed to work even in extreme low light conditions.

Vivo Y83 Specifications

The Vivo Y83 flaunts a 6.22-inch display (HD+ 1520 x 710px) with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch on the top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset coupled with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB via a micro SD card. The smartphone also boasts a custom Vivo JOVI AI Assistant.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera with an F/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock. The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for dual LTE/VoLte. The device runs on a 3260 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with micro USB port for charging and data syncing. In terms of OS, the device gets Android 8.1 Oreo with custom FunTouch OS 4.0 UI on the top.

Conclusion

The smartphone offers a lot of value for the price tag. However, as this smartphone is powered by the newest chipset from MediaTek, we have no benchmark set for the chipsets performance, thermals and GPU capabilities of the Vivo Y83 smartphone.