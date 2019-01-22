Vivo Y89 announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Vivo has added another smartphone in the Y series in its home market China. The latest offering appears to have similar specifications as the Z1 Lite launched by the company last year. This smartphone has been unveiled without any fanfare and is also up for sale on Chinese online retailer Aliexpress.

Vivo Y89 price

Vivo Y89, the latest smartphone from the company has been announced in two color variants - Black with Gold and Aurora Blue. It is priced at 1396 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500). And, it is said that the sale will debut later this week while the online retailer has already listed it. There is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone as yet.

Vivo Y89 specifications and features

This new Vivo smartphone features a metal and glass and flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bestows a 6.26-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a notch on top housing the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. It has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The hardware aspects of this smartphone comprise an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz speed. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone has dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot so that there is no compromise.

The Vivo Y89 runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0 out of the box. It comes with a dual camera module at its rear. This dual camera module comprises a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with AI face beauty and Face Unlock features. Other goodies on board the Vivo smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3260mAh battery.