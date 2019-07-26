Vivo Y90 With 8MP Rear Camera Likely Launching In Mid-July For Rs. 6,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo launched a budget smartphone- the Y12 last month in the Indian market. Now, the company is gearing up to extend the Y series in India with the launch of Vivo Y90. The smartphone will likely be announced with a sub Rs 10,000 price tag this month.

Vivo Y90 India Launch Date, Expected Price, And Specifications:

The Vivo Y90 is said to hit the shelves by mid-July in India. The entry-level smartphone will be available starting at Rs. 6,990 and will pack some basic set of hardware. The device is suggested to come with a single lens front and rear camera setup.

The handset will likely sport an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is said to be available with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The processor and display features are still under wraps and it remains to be seen what new features the device will offer.

The leaked renders indicate towards an upcoming rival of the popular budget smartphones such as Realme C2 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A. While the former is already available starting at Rs. 5,999, the latter is tipped to be launched for Rs. 7,000 approximately.

Recently, Vivo also launched its first Z series smartphone- the Z1 Pro in India. The smartphone adorns a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. One of the major highlights of this device is its punch-hole display which houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

The device packs three rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset and ships with Android Pie OS. It has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The unit is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

