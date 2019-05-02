Vivo Y91 and Y95 available with up to Rs 1,000 discount at offline stores News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Following the price cut, the Vivo Y91 can be purchased for Rs 8,990, whereas, the Vivo V95 can be availed for Rs 13,990.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has reduced the price of two smartphones from the Y series. The Vivo Y91 and Vivo V95 are the latest Vivo smartphones that have received a price cut. Both the devices have already been discounted in the Indian market recently and are again receiving a deduction on their selling prices.

Vivo has slashed the prices of both Y91 and Y95 by Rs 1,000. The Vivo V91 was selling for Rs 9,990 before the current discount and the Y95 for Rs 14,990. Following the price cut, the Vivo Y91 can be purchased for Rs 8,990, whereas, the Vivo V95 can be availed for Rs 13,990. Both the smartphones are available with the discounted price in the offline market. They are being sold with the older price tag on the e-commerce platforms.

Just to recap, the Vivo Y91 comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a storage space of 32GB expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 UI. The Vivo Y95 also runs on an entry-segment Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU and 4GB RAM. The Y95 comes with native storage which is also expandable using a microSD card slot.

Both the devices have a similar 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a waterdrop style notch on the top of both the devices which packs the selfie camera. While the Y91 comes with an 8MP selfie camera, the Vivo Y95 adorns a 20MP AI backed front camera. The rear camera setup on both the smartphones comprises of a dual lens setup with a 16MP and a 2MP lens. Powering both smartphones is a 4,070mAh battery.

