Vivo Y91 could be launched in India next week for Rs. 10,990

Recently, Vivo launched a new smartphone called Vivo Y93 in India priced at Rs. 12,990. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch yet another model in the country. As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the upcoming Vivo smartphone is believed to be the Vivo Y91 and it is said to be priced at Rs. 10,990.

Back in November 2019, the Vivo Y91 was announced in a few countries. Now, the report citing its retail sources claims that the device will be launched in India by January 20. The company is also expected to announce an official statement regarding the smartphone sometime soon.

Vivo Y91 specifications

Except for the change in the processor, this smartphone is believed to be similar to its international counterpart. As per the report, the Vivo Y91 that was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC in the global markets will use a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in India. Besides this, the device is said to be launched only in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space in the country.

Otherwise, this soon to be launched Vivo smartphone features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. In addition to the 32GB storage, it will have a microSD card slot for expandable storage space. For imaging, this smartphone will use a dual camera module comprising 13MP + 2MP sensors. At the front, it flaunts an 8MP selfie camera.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box topped with FunTouchOS 4.5 UI, this Vivo smartphone gets the power from a capacious 4030mAh battery that can offer a considerable battery life. In the global markets, it is available in two color options - Ocean Blue and Starry Black.

If it appears to launch at Rs. 10,990 as speculated by the report, then the Vivo Y91 slated for launch next week will be among the cheapest smartphones to be launched with a waterdrop notch display.