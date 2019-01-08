Vivo Y93 with 3GB RAM launched in India for Rs 12,990

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its affordable "Y" series of smartphones recently here in the Indian market. The company has introduced Vivo Y93 in its 'Y' line-up of smartphones. The Vivo Y93 is a mid-range smartphone which was launched with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. Now, the company has released another variant of the Vivo Y93 which comes with 3GB of RAM.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the Vivo Y93 smartphone:

The Vivo Y93 boasts a taller 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display follows the latest trend of teardrop notch on top of the display and it houses the front camera of the device.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y93 uses a dual-lens setup at the rear which comprises of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera has AI backed portrait mode and it also supports PDAF. The front camera consists of an 8MP lens to capture selfies and for video calling.

The Vivo Y93 internals includes a MediaTek Helio P2 octa-core chipset fuelling the device which is further combined with either 4GB or 3GB RAM options. The device offers a storage space option of 32/64GB which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

As for the pricing, the Vivo Y93 4GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 13,990 and the 3GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 12,990. The device will be up for grabs on Vivo's official website along with the offline retail stores. The Vivo Y93 will be available in two color options including Nebula Purple and Starry Night.