Vivo Y91 receives permanent price cut: Now available for Rs 9,990

Vivo Y91 comes with a water-drop notch display

Vivo's newly launched affordable smartphone with a water-drop notch has received a permanent price cut in India. The Vivo Y91 was launched here, in India for Rs 10,990, and the device now retails for Rs 9,990.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a water-drop notch under Rs 10,000, then the Vivo Y91 is one of the best smartphones that you can buy in the Indian smartphone market.

The pricing of the Vivo V91 is similar to the newly launched Redmi Note 7, which also comes with a water-drop notch and a dual camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Unlike the Vivo Y91, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by a much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz.

Vivo Y91 specifications

The Vivo Y91 comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As mentioned before, the Vivo Y91 has a water-drop notch display design, which offers high screen-to-body ratio (88.6%), compared to other smartphones with a big iPhone XS like notch.

The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device does feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Like most of the smartphones launched in 2018, the Vivo Y91 comes with a dual camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The primary dual camera setup consists of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

The Vivo Y91 is fueled by a massive 4030 mAh Li-ion battery with 10W fast charging support via micro USB cable. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.