Vivo launches Y91 with dual camera for Rs 10,990

Vivo has announced the launch of its Y91 smartphone for a price of Rs 10,990 and will be available through offline and major e-commerce websites. The Y91 will be available in Starry Black and Ocean Blue color variants on Amazon India, PayTM, Vivo India E-store and all offline partner outlets. Like all Vivo devices, the Vivo Y91 will be manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility.

Consumers will also get attractive offers on the purchase of the Vivo Y91, such as:

Benefits worth Rs 4,000 along with 3 TB Data from Reliance Jio

Instant Cash Back of Rs 2,000 along with 240 GB data from Airtel

Additional Rs 500 off on Exchange & No cost EMI up to 6 months

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display panel with a teardrop notch on top that houses the selfie camera. The display offers 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution which is standard in most of the low-end smartphones.

On the photography front, the Y91 packs a dual-lens camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing.

For selfies and video calls, the device packs an 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Backing up this entire package will be a 4,030mAh battery.

Previously, the company launched its Y93 for a price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P2 octa-core chipset backed by either 4GB or 3GB RAM options. The device offers a storage space option of 32/64GB which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.